Google Hardware Store pop-up opens in Bucktown Thursday

Google opens its very first Chicago Hardware Store popup pop Thursday.You can check it out in Bucktown starting at 11 a.m. at 1704 North Damen Ave. The store is supposed to imitate a hardware store and Google says the store will feature Google and Nest products, including the Pixel 3, Google Home Hub, Google Home Mini, Google Home Max, Pixel Slate and Pixel Stand.Also on on-site: a treehouse, a tiny kitchen and a record store.The Google Hardware pop up is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through December 31.