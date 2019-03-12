Meijer launches Shop and Scan app feature for quick checkout

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Meijer rolled out its "Shop and Scan" feature on Tuesday. All you need to shop is your cell phone.Shoppers can now use this feature on the Meijer mobile app to scan bar codes or enter produce codes manually.Once they're done shopping, they scan their phone at the self-checkout lane and pay."We're all challenged by time and busy schedules, so Shop & Scan allows customers the opportunity to truly be in control of their shopping trip, from the moment they walk in our stores to the minute they walk out," said Gerald Melville, Meijer Regional Vice President.The service launched Tuesday at 23 Meijer stores in the Chicago area and in northwest Indiana.Other big retailers, like Walmart, have recently launched similar apps.