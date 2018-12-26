SHOPPING

Shoppers take advantage of huge after-Christmas sales

The day after Christmas will be one of the biggest days for holiday returns, and shoppers can also expect to see some great deals.

Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The day after Christmas is a very good day to go shopping, since many retailers offered deep discounts. For some, these are their lowest prices of the year.

Along the Magnificent Mile and at Water Tower Place, some stores slashed prices up to 80 percent. Retailers use the price cuts to attract shoppers who are in the store to return gifts that just didn't work out so well.

Stores all over the city, including Target, Macy's, Kohl's, Best Buy and Nordstrom, are looking to clear their shelves of unsold merchandise.

"We saw good ones here in Macy's and we are going to Tommy Bahama. They have a 50 percent off coupon," said Joe Neussendorfer, a shopper.

Neussendorfer said he travels from Michigan to Chicago every Christmas - and loves to snag the discounts.

"It is a tradition to come in every Christmas and people don't realize it is a real bargain," Neussendorfer said.

The sales also convinced the Kavathas sisters to get out of bed early to hit the mall.

"Definitely going for the sales today," Maria Kavathas said.

"I'm a college student, so sales will be great," Lauren Kavathas said.

Last year, more than half of the after-Christmas sales were for clothes and accessories. Retailers also offered great prices on electronics, video games, holiday decorations and workout equipment.

"We are here for ourselves now. We are done shopping for other people," said Yolanda Paul, laughing.
