Small Business Saturday encourages consumers to buy local

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Black Friday kicks off the holiday shopping season and while the shopping frenzy day usually gets all the hype, local retailers are hoping you'll keep your shopping hat on for Small Business Saturday.Holiday shoppers are encouraged to check out their neighborhoods this weekend for the 10th annual Small Business Saturday.The day was started by American Express in 2010 to encourage people to support local businesses.There are several events planned across the city and suburbs, including an ice carving demonstration in Lincoln Square.Local businesses said they will be offering giveaways, special discounts and plenty of deals.