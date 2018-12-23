Stores open late for last-minute Christmas shoppers

Stores were filled Sunday with last-minute shoppers looking for the perfect gift just two days before Christmas.And retailers are happy to oblige.Kohl's is staying open around the clock until 6 p.m. Monday, when the vast majority of stores are expected to close.Many stores are scheduled to be open late Sunday"It is stressful, but honestly I feel like they have more sales when it gets to the day before Christmas Eve," said shopper Jasmine Vasquez.While last week's stock market news rattled some, consumer confidence has been generally strong. Lower gas prices are keeping a few more bucks in people's pockets.Thanksgiving was early on the calendar this year, which translated into a longer-than-average holiday shopping season, luring even those who thought they were done shopping."I hate coming because when I come I promise myself not to buy anything. But I get in there ... and you always find something," said shopper Tony Harris.Chicago's Magnificent Mile shopping district has seen a lot of turnover in recent years, but it remains a destination for shoppers."I believe we will debunk again that brick and mortar is giving way to online. It's actually quite the balance. We're up to a dozen online stores that have brick-and-mortar stores here," said John Chikow, of the Magnificent Mile Association.