Vacant big box stores creating big problems in the suburbs

Many of the big retailers we grew up with are disappearing-- from Sears, Carson's to Toys R US. And it's leaving big holes in communities across the state."It's really sad," said Teisha Burns, a shopper.Greg Buzek, the president of IHL Group, a global research firm specializing in the retail and the hospitality industries, says the retail industry is undergoing a rapid transformation."It's moving to luxury and experiential retail and low-end dollar stores and off-brand retail very fast. If you're in the middle of the road, we like to say you end up as roadkill and that's what happened with a lot of these traditional brands that have not upgraded or changed their business models," Buzek said.Four big box stores have closed in Matteson just this year, including Carson's and Toys R Us."I have individuals that call me and say what about these stores closing. What are you doing," said Sheila Chalmers-Currin, the village president.Sam's Club is opening a distribution center in its store that closed in Matteson this year.Pete's Fresh Market is planning to move into the old Dominick's in the village next year."Every time when I get a win, I know that there are going to be other wins," Chalmers-Currin said.New retail anchor leasing activity has reached a seven-year high in the Chicago area.But it hasn't kept pace with store closures.According to a recent study by the commercial real estate firm CBRE, the total available anchor space is up 50 percent since 2016."There are a lot of large spaces that are available to the market and retail has changed a lot," said Daniel Hyman, the president of Millennium Properties.Some communities have an easier sell than others.Ellen Dean, the economic director for Gurnee, says the village is fortunate to have a low vacancy rate."The A malls and the A locations are getting stronger and that's why we've benefited. If you are a C or a D location you're actually getting weaker," she said.Some communities are thinking outside the box when it comes to attracting new tenants.The old Kmart store in Waukegan has been turned into a school."Those property owners that have lost those stores have to find new ways to re-purpose those properties. It may be a medical clinic from a local university. It may be a church," Buzek said.