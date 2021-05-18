Shots fired inside River Oaks Center, but no one hit, Calumet City police say

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in Calumet City responded to a report of shots fired inside the River Oaks Center mall Monday evening.Calumet City Police Chief Kevin Kolosh said officers found evidence that shots had been fired, but did not find any victims.Investigators believe the suspect fled prior to the arrival of police."There is no immediate danger to the public and the investigation so far indicates this was an isolated incident and the investigation continues," Kolosh said.The mall, located near River Oaks Drive and Torrence Avenue, has been closed as police investigate.