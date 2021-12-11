chicago proud

Showmen's League Christmas party returns to entertain Chicago kids at Hanson Park Elementary

Chicago Proud
By Maher Kawash
EMBED <>More Videos

Showmen's League Christmas party held at Hanson Park Elementary

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A tradition of more than 70 years returned to Chicago's Northwest Side Friday at Hanson Park Elementary.

Santa made a pit stop before the Christmas rush begins, and there was plenty of magic for students to witness.

"These kids are so appreciative and they show you how much they care and enjoy the show," said Bill Johnson, past president of the Showmen's League.

The Showmen's League Christmas party has been putting on a performance for thousands of underprivileged and disabled kids nationwide. They had several holiday acts that lit up the school gym.

Kids were spaced out between seats because of COVID precautions. It's made for a different type of celebration this year, but it was one the kids and teachers were just happy to see in person again.

"I think it's a prep of the heart," said Pastor Dan Woodward, Showmen's League chaplain. "Get these kids thinking of Christmas and what it's about, about giving back."

"This year it's so nice to just be in person and see these kids smiling faces," Johnson added.

And after the special Christmas show, the party continued for the kids with some gifts.

The Showmen's Christmas party also donates thousands of dollars in scholarships nationwide. Now, they'll keep the holiday spirit going with more shows while Santa gets ready to drop off presents on Christmas.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagobelmont cragincircusentertainmentchicago public schoolschristmaspartychicago proud
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
Maywood native turns football into film passion
Good Samaritans step up to help family who lost everything in fire
Holiday card drive spreads joy to adults with special needs
White Sox, Digs with Dignity surprise mom of 3 with home makeover
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Show More
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
2 shot in Lakeview robberies hours apart: CPD
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
More TOP STORIES News