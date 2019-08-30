Simone Biles' brother charged in connection with triple murder in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Police have reportedly arrested the brother of famed U.S. gymnast Simone Biles after he was indicted for his role in a triple murder on New Year's Eve, according to an ABC station in Ohio.

Tevin Biles-Thomas, 24, is being held in a county jail in the state of Georgia on murder, attempted murder and felonious assault charges in connection with the New Year's Eve party that resulted in three people being killed, sources say.

Cleveland police said at the time of the shooting, a group of men showed up to a party uninvited, and were asked to leave.

Moments later, investigators say Biles-Thomas opened fire into the crowd of people, killing three men and injuring two others.

The incident happened at an Airbnb that was operating in violation of city code.

Biles-Thomas reportedly went to high school in the Cleveland area. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Cuyahoga County on Sept. 13.
