'It was crazy': 2 hurt after driver slams into Skokie storefront, firefighters say

Two people were hurt after a driver slammed into a Skokie, IL storefront near Lincoln Avenue and Oakton Street, the fire department said.

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- A driver slammed into a north suburban storefront on Sunday morning, fire officials said.

The crash happened in Skokie near Lincoln Avenue and Oakton Street, firefighters said. The driver reportedly ran into several trees and light poles before hitting the building.

No one was inside the first-floor office space, but people upstairs were awakened by the impact.

"I thought there was an earthquake," said Jana Pierce. "There's a car in the office. It was crazy."

Two people in the car were hurt, but are expected to be okay.