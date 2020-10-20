Small plane crashes along Lincoln Highway in Ford Heights, Illinois, 1 injured

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
FORD HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A small plane crashed in south suburban Ford Heights Tuesday afternoon.

The one unit small aircraft crashed into a wooded area off of Lincoln Highway just west of I-394 around 5:09 p.m., according Illinois State Police.

State police said the pilot was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It is not known what circumstances led to the crash.
The northbound and southbound ramp to Lincoln Highway were closed at approximately 5:50 p.m. for the investigation, state police said.

First responders remained on the scene as of 6 p.m. State police said the investigation is still underway and no further information is available at this time.
