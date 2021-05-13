Small plane makes emergency landing on I-355 near New Lenox

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
NEW LENOX, Ill. (WLS) -- Part of I-355 is closed after a plane landed on the Tollway near New Lenox Thursday.

Illinois State Police responded after a small white Beechcraft aircraft made an emergency landing in the southbound lanes of I-355, according to preliminary reports.



Police said the emergency landing was due to unknown mechanical issues.

Four people were on board of the plane at the time of the emergency landing, according to family members. The passengers included the pilot and three young women, ages 15, 20, and 21, all from Wilmington, Illinois.

During the landing, family members told ABC7 that the plane hit a barrier.

Three of the four people are being treated for back injuries and undergoing other medial checks at Silver Cross Hospital, the family said.

Family members also said the plane took off from Lewis University Airport. The pilot, who is one of the girls' father, asked if they wanted to go out for a ride because of the nice weather.

Two southbound lanes of I-355 are currently shut down while police investigate.

No other information has been provided at this time.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided when it becomes available.
