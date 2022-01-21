smash and grab

NW Side businesses targeted in 3 smash-and-grabs within 20 minutes, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
3 smash-and-grabs happen with 20 minutes on NW Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a series of smash-and-grabs on Chicago's Northwest Side overnight Friday.

All three incidents happened at currency exchanges over a 20 minute period and offenders either stole or tried to steal an ATM.

The first attempted theft was unsuccessful and happened at about 2:10 a.m. in the 4100 block of North Lincoln Avenue. The second unsuccessful attempt happened just 10 minutes later at about 2:20 a.m. in the 3500 block of North Kedzie Avenue. The third attempt was successful and happened at about 2:20 a.m. in the 2800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

Police have not said whether the incidents are related. Police say they do not have description of offenders or vehicles used. Detectives are investigating the incidents.
