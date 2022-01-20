Man steals, crashes car with children inside on Northwest Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Children were inside a car when it was stolen and crashed in Chicago Thursday morning, police said.A woman was making a delivery on the city's Northwest Side when she exited her car, a Jeep Liberty, which was still running, in the 5600 block of North Sacramento Avenue. Two girls, 12 and 10 years old, were inside the car.A black sedan, possibly a Dodge Charger, pulled up behind the Jeep and an unknown male offender exited the passenger side. The man got into the running Jeep and fled, with the sedan following. The two children were inside the Jeep at the time.The offender crashed the vehicle several minutes later in the 6300 block of North McCormick Boulevard and fled on foot. Both girls were located safely and the vehicle was recovered.No one was injured. No one was in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.