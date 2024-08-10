Smash-and-grab thieves steal merchandise from Gold Coast Prada store: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Smash-and-grab thieves stole merchandise from the Prada store in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood on Saturday morning, police said.

Police said the burglary happened at the store near Rush and Oak streets just before 5:40 a.m.

A group of three or four suspects, identified only as male, broke the store's front glass door, police said.

Police said the suspects, whose ages were not immediately known stole merchandise and got into a white SUV or pickup truck before fleeing southbound on Rush Street.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood