Mental health expert encourages social media breaks as students head back to school

The CEO of NAMI Chicago is encouraging social media breaks to protect mental health as CPS students head back to school.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With students heading back to school and celebrities taking breaks from social media, a mental health expert has some advice for families.

Chicago Public Schools announced a new partnership with Safer Schools Together. The goal is to intervene at the first sight of concerning social media posts to prevent the issue from growing.

Alexa James, CEO of NAMI Chicago suggested parents and kids take a break.

"I think that with school being back, it's always a good opportunity to have a reset with parents," James said.

James reminded parents to keep in mind the origins of social media, which is to keep users coming back, especially when it comes to teenagers.

"It can create an opportunity to connect but can also cause cyberbullying or unhealthy competition," James said.