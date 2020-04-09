coronavirus chicago

Funeral held for Chicago Police Officer Marco DiFranco, who died from coronavirus

By
NORRIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Family and colleagues of the first Chicago police officer to die from COVID-19 paid tribute to him with a funeral and procession Thursday.

Officer Marco DiFranco, 50, contracted the virus at the end of March and was hospitalized before he passed away, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Police Interim Superintendent Charlie Beck said at a press conference last week.

"Tragically, this officer gave his life to that fight. Our hearts go out to the individual's family, friends and fellow officers whose lives have been forever changed by this terrible loss," Mayor Lightfoot said.

Colleagues of 21-year-veteran police officer from across the state paid their respects from outside the funeral home in their cars to ensure safe social distancing practices.

"The sadness is compounded by our inability to give him the kind of sendoff that is typical for a Chicago police officer whose life was taken in the line of duty. We're doing our absolute best to recognize the sacrifice, to recognize the daily sacrifices of first responders and healthcare workers during this time of pandemic," Chicago Police Interim Superintendent Charlie Beck said.

Thursday's service at Cumberland Chapels was private, for family only. Others are paid their respects by lining up in a procession and driving to the All Saints Catholic Cemetery in Des Plaines, where everyone except for family and command staff remained in their cars.

What to know about Illinois' 15,078 COVID-19 cases
Officer DiFranco received 154 awards in his career including a Superintendent's Honorable Mention and Special Commendation.

Officer DiFranco worked out of the Homan Square station, and served in the Narcotics Division.

His brother serves in the same division, Beck said. He is survived by his wife and two children, ages 10 and 7.

Chicago police announced 22 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the department Wednesday, raising the total to 134.
