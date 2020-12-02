USPS

3 Chicago post offices open Sundays in December for holiday mail demand

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three post offices in Chicago will be open on Sundays in December to help accommodate an expected record holiday mail season.

The three locations are in the city's River North, West Loop and Lakeview neighborhoods.

The Cardiss Collins store at 433 West Harrison Street will be open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Fort Dearborn store at 540 North Dearborn Street will be open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Graceland Postal Store at 3024 North Ashland Avenue will be open Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

USPS and other delivery services are expecting record amounts of mail due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and are urging people to send gifts and cards as early as they can to ensure delivery.

RELATED: Don't wait to buy, send holiday gifts as COVID-19 supply chain disruption continues

The USPS recommended send-by dates for expected delivery before Christmas are Dec. 15 for USPS Retail Ground Service, Dec. 18 for First Class Mail, Dec. 19 for Priority Mail, and Dec. 23 for Priority Mail Express Service.

If you are sending gifts or cards to Alaska, you should send first class mail by Dec. 18, Priority Mail by Dec. 19 and Priority Mail Express by Dec. 21. If you're sending gifts or cards to Hawaii, you should send First Class and Priority Mail by Dec. 15 and Priority Mail Express by Dec. 21.

For more information on shipping deadlines for international and military mail, visit USPS.com.

