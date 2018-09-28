SOCIETY

99-year-old beautician still styling hair, plans to retire on 100th birthday

EMBED </>More Videos

99-year-old woman still does hair, plans to retire this year after her 100th birthday.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee --
At age 99, beautician Callie Terrell said she still works because she loves her job.

"I work because this is what I've enjoyed doing all my life. From a little girl I always loved messing with my sisters' hair. They had beautiful hair. And I always enjoyed doing this," said Mrs. Terrell.

She only works to keep busy and to satisfy a few longtime customers, like her daughter Inez.

According to the state of Tennessee, Mrs. Terrell was first issued her cosmetology license on Jan. 30, 1945.

Mrs. Terrell looks forward to her 100th birthday on Nov. 26 to retire.

Work is part of her secret to longevity. She once had her own thriving salon, but now she rents a space in a local shop.

"I'm not used to just being up in the house. You see I worked so long, I've just been around people and doing something exciting," she said. "Most old people, they're so dry and droll. I can't deal with that. I gotta live and do the things that make me happy."

Don't expect to find her sitting around the house doing nothing once she retires.

"I just be waiting on somebody to call and say, 'Callie, you busy?'" she said. "They say we're doing so and so, so I jump in the car and go. I just want to do something."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybeauty & lifestyleelderly womanhairbeautyretirementu.s. & worldCNNTennessee
SOCIETY
Boy gets surprise from his garbage truck heroes
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
'Girls ruin everything' - Vice principal's video causes uproar
Millennials behind America's shrinking divorce rate
More Society
Top Stories
Body found in sewer in Englewood, may be missing Rolling Meadows man
Kavanaugh Vote: Trump orders supplemental FBI investigation, GOP agrees to delay Senate vote
Addison Russell's ex-wife speaks out about MLB abuse investigation
El Chapo successor pleads guilty; could spell trouble for drug lord
No one will clean up Plainfield pond overrun with scum, algae
CPS loses federal funding amid abuse concerns
Suburban doctor claims ruined reputation due to Indiana doctor with same name
Chicago AccuWeather: Clearing and cold
Show More
Boy gets surprise from his garbage truck heroes
Jumping rat captures Cubs fans' hearts at Wrigley Field
Police seek man in Niles bank robbery
Deerfield man who stabbed wife to death denied bail
More News