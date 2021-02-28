black-owned business

Chicago Black-owned advertising agency reflects on popular 70s TV commercials

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Burrell Communications Group was instrumental in bringing the Black experience to a national audience with their television commercials in the 1970s.

"You never saw Black love for example. You never saw Black families for example," said McGhee Osse, co-CEO of Burrell Communications Group.

Fay Ferguson, who is also co-CEO of the agency, says their ads impacted not just Black viewers..

"That was the beginning of something wonderful," she said.

The company was founded by Tom Burrell in 1971. He retired in 2004 ,

"There are only a handful of black agencies left that are solid and viable. And thank God, we are one of them," Osse said.

Jason Chambers is an associate professor of advertising at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He's writing a book on Burrell.

"In the 1970s if you saw African Americans in a TV advertisement which is still a relative rarity, but especially for a company like Coca Cola or McDonald's, it was done by Burrell advertising agency," he said.

And Burrell Communications Group is still helping companies and organizations speak to Black audiences with authenticity.

"We're in a unique time because of everything that happened in 2020 right, and so you have a lot of corporations, who in their own way, are trying to respond to the social injustice and trying to correct things," Ferguson said.

Osse said they have taken on a couple of companies but have declined many.

"We didn't think the sincerity was there," Osse said.

Ferguson said consumers now have larger platforms to hold companies accountable for their messaging.

"Black Twitter will get you time and time again, and they're right to do that," Ferguson said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagoloopadvertisingblack owned business
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BLACK-OWNED BUSINESS
Long Islander's get strong with arm wrestling
Girl, 8, starts business to help homeless kids
Celebrating Black-owned businesses across America
Suburban mom turns daughter's hair care struggles into small business
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl killed after fatal fire
Family traumatized after car stolen with kids in backseat from South Side gas station
Black & Powerful: Louis Carr, BET
Man stabbed several times during altercation in the Loop
Trump to speak at CPAC in 1st appearance since leaving office
Montrose Ave. bridge beams come down, snarling traffic on the Kennedy
Astronauts prep space station for solar panels
Show More
Scammer rips off Lakeview tattoo shop customers on Facebook, owner says
Arrest warrant secured for MIT grad student in Yale killing of Chicago man
Man shot driving in Gresham among 15 shot in weekend violence
Workforce focus on diversity, equity, inclusion skyrocket business for local minority-owned firms
Chicago Weather: Light showers early, windy & mild Sunday
More TOP STORIES News