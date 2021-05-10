CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago gas prices are up a little over a cent in the past.
The average is now $3.31 a gallon, according to GasBuddy. That price is above the national average of $2.95.
"Demand continues to rebound of course because of recovery from COVID, prices now over a dollar per gallon higher than we were a year ago. Unfortunately, it may continue to move up as demand continues to rise,"
RELATED: Fuel pipeline shutdown sparks worries of $3 gas
Prices locally are up 14 cents in the last month and more than a dollar over the last year.
GasBuddy warns that prices could rise even more if the Colonial Pipeline does not come back online soon. The cyberattack should not impact the Midwest, according to DeHaan.
"The Colonial Pipeline outage is not likely to impact prices here in Chicago," DeHaan. "Gasoline production in our area is not affected. Keep in mind, even in the areas affected by the pipeline outage, this is not a refining issue, that is production continues. This is more of a delivery issue, and that's why this event for those areas of the southeast, eastern Tennessee, Georgia, the Carolinas. It's not major and not likely drive prices up in a significant way. More so, it's going to be on the supply side, the pipeline not producing gasoline but delivering it."
The major pipeline went offline this weekend after a cyberattack.
Chicago could continue to see gas prices rise as demand rises, expert says
GAS PRICES
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News