gas prices

Chicago could continue to see gas prices rise as demand rises, expert says

EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago gas prices could continue to rise, expert says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago gas prices are up a little over a cent in the past.

The average is now $3.31 a gallon, according to GasBuddy. That price is above the national average of $2.95.

"Demand continues to rebound of course because of recovery from COVID, prices now over a dollar per gallon higher than we were a year ago. Unfortunately, it may continue to move up as demand continues to rise,"

RELATED: Fuel pipeline shutdown sparks worries of $3 gas

Prices locally are up 14 cents in the last month and more than a dollar over the last year.

GasBuddy warns that prices could rise even more if the Colonial Pipeline does not come back online soon. The cyberattack should not impact the Midwest, according to DeHaan.

"The Colonial Pipeline outage is not likely to impact prices here in Chicago," DeHaan. "Gasoline production in our area is not affected. Keep in mind, even in the areas affected by the pipeline outage, this is not a refining issue, that is production continues. This is more of a delivery issue, and that's why this event for those areas of the southeast, eastern Tennessee, Georgia, the Carolinas. It's not major and not likely drive prices up in a significant way. More so, it's going to be on the supply side, the pipeline not producing gasoline but delivering it."

The major pipeline went offline this weekend after a cyberattack.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhackingcyberattackgas pricescarspipeline
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GAS PRICES
Fuel pipeline shutdown sparks worries of $3 gas
Supply chain interrupted: Here's everything you can't get now
Coming this summer: Gas stations running out of gas
Why are gas prices going up? The Suez Canal crisis might be to blame
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Grandmother, 62, killed in Posen hit-and-run while leaving church
Cubs manager David Ross dating 'Chicago Med' star Torrey Devitto
Fauci: It may be time to relax indoor face mask mandates
Our America: The Asian experience in America today | Full Episode
Hamas fires rockets deep into Israel, escalating tensions
Fuel pipeline shutdown sparks worries of $3 gas
IL reports 1,424 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths
Show More
New mom and gorilla hold babies at glass for each other
Mayor Lori Lightfoot cuts ribbon at newly completed Navy Pier Flyover Project
IL holding vaccine clinics at downtown commercial buildings
2 killed in Joliet crash
Twin brother of Bears RB dies after electrocuted in N.C., police say
More TOP STORIES News