Chicago looting continues in Wicker Park following continued protests in wake of George Floyd's death

Dozens of people were seen in the area of a Footlocker near Milwaukee and Ashland Avenues in Wicker Park that was mostly boarded up. One person was seen with a trach can full of merchandise taken from the store.
Further west in Wicker Park, the windows were smashed at Garfield's liquor store.
The unrest comes after a third day of protests demanding justice for George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis officer pressed a knee into his neck.
Crowds of protesters marched through Hyde Park and River North Sunday evening, following rallies earlier at the Chicago Police Department headquarters and through Bronzeville. Organizers say they want a change in policing in Chicago and across the country.
Police have clashed with several groups of protesters around the city. In River North, officers used batons to beat demonstrators. In Chicago's Old Town, a standoff between protesters and police ensued for hours.
GRAPHIC VIDEO WARNING: Police clash with protesters in River North
Several stores in Washington Park were looted Sunday evening.
ABC7's Chopper 7HD has captured looting at a strip mall near the intersection of 54th and Wentworth.
In Little Village, vandals smashed windows at a shoe store. Multiple suburban shopping malls were closed out of caution, including in Calumet City, where the mayor declared a "state of emergency."
After Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Saturday's peaceful protests devolved to "criminal conduct," city and state leaders are increasing efforts to stop the violence.
Until further notice, Chicago will enforce a curfew from 9 p.m. until at 6 a.m.
Gov. JB Pritzker activated 375 members of the Illinois National Guard to help with security, and declared a disaster emergency for Cook County.
"That's not a resource you enter into lightly," Lightfoot said. "The National Guard has certain optics to it, and they come with a certain level of equipment and presence. We don't want to squander it."
Chicago Police Department Supt. David Brown said, "It became clear that the case had been made. This was not a First Amendment protest, that this was a synchronized strategy to loot, burn and destroy."
Brown called it "textbook escalation of police enforcement."
Looting broke out on Michigan Avenue Saturday night, with video obtained by the ABC7 I-Team showing stores such as Salvatore Ferragamo and Zara under siege.
Lightfoot claimed that the looting Saturday was coordinated.
"There clearly was coordination. They were clearly listening to our radio traffic. The number of haul trucks that magically showed up in front of stores," Lightfoot said. "Car caravans that dropped people off, broke into windows and then were hustling the goods out into back of cars. Absolutely it was organized."
Meanwhile, Mayor Lightfoot's office created boundaries around the Loop to keep out anyone with non-essential business, or those who don't live in the area.
Chicago and suburban curfews:
Aurora: 8:30 p.m. Sunday - 6 a.m. Monday
Blue Island: 7 p.m. Sunday - 7 a.m. Monday
Burbank: 9 p.m. Sunday - 6 a.m. Monday
Calumet City: 8 p.m. - 6 a.m. until further notice
Chicago: 9 p.m. - 6 a.m. until further notice
Chicago Heights: 9 p.m. Sunday - 5 a.m. Monday
Chicago Ridge: 8 p.m. Sunday - 6 a.m. Monday
Kenosha: 6:49 p.m. Sunday - 7 a.m. Monday
Oak Lawn: 9 p.m. Sunday - 5 a.m. Monday
Oak Park: 9 p.m. Sunday - 6 a.m. Monday
Orland Park: 9 p.m. - 5 a.m. until further notice
River Forest: 9 p.m. - 6 a.m. until further notice
Tinley Park: 8 p.m. Sunday - 6 a.m. Monday