Chicago curfew: Road closures around Loop in effect as Illinois National Guard called in: CTA, Metra shut down service

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Road closures have been in place around the Loop Monday as a curfew remains in effect until 6 a.m.The CTA and Metra have also suspended service as officials try to isolate looters whom they now believe are part of some groups specifically organized to hijack peaceful demonstrations for criminal purposes,Most Pace services will resume at 6 a.m. except for Chicago Paratransit will not operate south of Belmont, east of Western and North of 47th Street. The I-55 express service and Niles Free Bus will also not operate.Coming into the north, people can use LaSalle Street, Chicago Avenue coming from the west and State Street coming in from the south. Essential workers and local residents may have to show ID to enter.Gov. JB Pritzker has called in the Illinois National Guard to help Chicago authorities enforce street closures across the city.Roughly 80 Cook County Sheriff's Police Officers, including members of the Hostage/Barricade Team, have also been mobilized to assist the Chicago Police Department and South Suburban police departments in their response to protests, Sheriff Thomas J. Dart announced Sunday.Starting Sunday, the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation, Department of Water Management and the Chicago Police Department will reduce access in the city's Central Business District and Loop area to only employees whose businesses are located within the designated boundaries, individuals who reside in the surrounding area and residents engaged in essential activities.The following boundaries include:Access point include:The South Shore Line announced that service will be temporarily suspended Monday.Illinois State Police have released additional ramp closures, including the eastbound Eisenhower Expressway to Ida B. Wells Drive, the northbound Dan Ryan Expressway to Ida B. Wells Drive, the northbound Kennedy Expressway to Ohio Street, the northbound Stevenson Expressway to northbound Lake Shore Drive and the southbound Kennedy to Ohio. I-88 ramps, both westbound and eastbound, to Farnsworth Avenue and Eola Road are also closed.As of 5:41 p.m. Sunday, Illinois State Police announced several more ramp closures until further notice: I-94 north and southbound ramps at Old Orchard Road; I-290 eastbound to Congress; I-94 northbound to Congress; I-90 north and southbound to Ohio.This latest effort follows Lightfoot's citywide curfew for all residents and visitors, effective from 9 p.m.-6 a.m. until further notice.8:30 p.m. Sunday - 6 a.m. Monday7 p.m. Sunday - 7 a.m. Monday9 p.m. Sunday - 6 a.m. Monday8 p.m. - 6 a.m. until further notice9 p.m. - 6 a.m. until further notice9 p.m. Sunday - 5 a.m. Monday8 p.m. Sunday - 6 a.m. Monday6:49 p.m. Sunday - 7 a.m. Monday9 p.m. Sunday - 5 a.m. Monday9 p.m. Sunday - 6 a.m. Monday9 p.m. - 5 a.m. until further notice9 p.m. - 6 a.m. until further notice8 p.m. Sunday - 6 a.m. MondayLightfoot, and Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown continue to reiterate that their No. 1 priority is the safety and health of all residents, including protesters and police officers.On Sunday afternoon. Gov. JB Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for Cook County to help local authorities respond to ongoing protests.Gov. Pritzker activated 375 Illinois National Guard members to help Chicago police keep the city and its residents safe."This is an immensely challenging moment for our city, our state, and our country, one born from decades and centuries of systemic racism," Pritzker said in a statement. "To those peacefully expressing the pain, fear, and rage of this moment, I hear you. Your voices matter. We must address the profound injustices in our society and bring about real and meaningful change."According to a press release from the governor's office, 375 Illinois National Guardsmen were activated for State Active Duty to assist the CPD in "protecting the City of Chicago and its residents." The guard will carry out a limited mission to help manage street closures and will not interfere with peaceful protesters exercising their first amendment rights, the release said.