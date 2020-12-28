Chicago police raid: Protest held outside CPD headquarters calling for reform, support for Anjanette Young

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=8884955" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The woman wrongly targeted in a Chicago Police raid sat down with ABC News and recounted the terror she felt that night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Demonstrators Sunday in Chicago called for police reform and showed support for Anjanette Young, the woman whose home was mistakenly raided by Chicago police who had the wrong address last year.The group gathered outside Chicago Police Headquarters at 35th Street and Michigan Avenue included the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton."And I speak for myself today in support of an incredibly courageous woman, Miss Anjanette Young," Stratton said. "A woman who endured the horror of 12 officers storming into her home as she stood naked."Chicago police declined to comment further on the matter Sunday, citing the fact that the incident is under investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.The 11 police officers and one police sergeant who raided Young's home last year have been placed on desk duty while COPA investigates, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday.