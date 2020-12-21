Chicago police officers involved in botched raid placed on desk duty, Mayor Lightfoot announces

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=8954727" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Monday that Chicago police officers involved in a botched raid last year have been placed on desk duty.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Monday that all Chicago police officers involved in a botched raid last year have been placed on desk duty, pending an investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability."We must respect COPA's independence, but as I have repeatedly told COPA's chief administrator, I firmly believe in the value that justice delayed is justice denied and frankly there is no excuse that this matter has languished for a year without any significant movement on the part of COPA," Mayor Lightfoot.Mayor Lightfoot said the investigation by COPA would need to "come to a conclusion in an expeditious manner."A day after the mayor sought and received the resignation of Corporation Counsel Mark Flessner, the fallout continues to mount following last week's broadcast of a nearly two-year-old police bodycam video.Last week, it came to light that the city's law department tried to block the video of the raid on an innocent woman's home from being released. The footage shows Anjanette Young, handcuffed and with no clothes on.Mayor Lightfoot announced that Celia Meza has been appointed to lead the Chicago law Department on an interim basis.Lightfoot went on to thank Flessner for his service, but also said "I am committed to a full review of everything that occurred surrounding this incident, will take corrective action where appropriate, and will hold people accountable."The city is conducting a review of why Young's FOIA request was denied."Victims like Miss Young should have full access to materials involving them, period," Lightfoot said.Two of the city's most influential aldermen stood beside the mayor Monday to announce hearings into the matter."We will be having a top-to-bottom legislative hearing tomorrow at 11 a.m.," said 29th Ward Alderman Christ Taliaferro, who also serves as chairman of the Public Safety Committee.The hearings are expected to call in members from COPA and the police department to explain their actions, and also to introduce policy changes into how search warrants are issued, how complainants can gain access to bodycam video, and how the city's law department deals with litigation against it."We are going to take the reins and lead the city in the direction we want to go," said 5th Ward Alderman Leslie Hairston. "No more talk about reform. It's time for action, and bold action."As head of the city's law department, it was Flessner who signed off on the legal filing that sought to stop the public from seeing the video.In a statement, Flessner denied being part of a cover up.Young's lawyer Keenen Saulter said he had no comment on Flessner's resignation Sunday.Lightfoot admitted Thursday that she knew about thewith no clothes on. She called what happened in that home a "colossal failure" and has ordered changes to make sure it doesn't happen again.As head of the city's law department, it was Flessner who signed off on the legal filing that sought to stop the public from seeing Young, in clear distress, standing handcuffed and naked for over 40 minutes as police officers executed a search warrant on her home.It is expected he will be filing a lawsuit against both the city and the police department on Young's behalf in coming days.