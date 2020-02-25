'Support Chinatown in Chicago': Restaurant crawl aims to overcome coronavirus xenophobia

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Business owners and lawmakers say they is worried about the effect the novel coronavirus will have in the coming weeks and months.Currently there are 53 cases in the U.S., and some of those effects were seen Monday on Wall Street as the Dow plunged more than 1,000 points marking its worst day in two years.As the virus concerns grow, many are rallying in Chicago's Chinatown Monday night to show support for local businesses who have seen a drastic drop since the outbreak.The lunchtime crowd at Lao Schuan is nowhere to be seen. Chinatown restaurant owner Tony Hu's said his business is down by nearly 50-percent, only keeping afloat thanks to his robust delivery business."A lot of people getting scared, a lot of tourists are choosing not to come and that is why Chinatown is hurting a lot," Hu said.The president of the local association of Chinese restaurants said many nearby stores face revenue shortfalls of 80-percent or more due to fears over the novel coronavirus.Many friends have resorted to using Facebook to invite everyone to Chinatown for a restaurant crawl, because the virus is simply not there."The fear and stigma of coronavirus in the area is not the reality and there's no confirmed cases, and we want the business to be driving like they typically are," said "Support Chinatown in Chicago" organizer Carlos Matias.Matias and friends plan to airdrop a list of venues for a restaurant crawl at 7 p.m. under pink balloons in the Zodiac Square on S. Archer Ave."We are just encouraging people to go around two or three places, spend some money," Matias said. "I think it is detrimental. That whole community of businesses is hurting because of xenophobia and I think we need to make people more aware of the facts.""This is not a virus that goes by any other way than its transmission patterns. It goes to Iranians and South Koreans, as well as Chinese," said Infectious disease specialist U of C and professor of medicine, Dr. Renslow Sherer.Dr. Scherer has worked with colleagues in Wuhan and thinks science will get control over the virus hopefully by the end of next month."There is no reason to punish or look towards a certain race or a certain group of individuals, and no, I am not scared by this virus," he added.