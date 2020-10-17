ComEd power outage impacts 3K customers in Chicago, Blue Island, Elk Grove

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 3,000 ComEd customers are left in the dark Saturday evening.The power company said they have a total of 94 active outages, which affects 3,269 customers as of 5:15 p.m.More than 1,400 people are without power in Chicago, another 835 in Blue Island and 450 in Elk Grove Village, according to ComEd."Most" of the issues are weather-related, ComEd said.More than a dozen flights were also canceled Saturday between O'Hare International Airport and Midway Airport, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation. The CDA did not mention the reason for the flight cancelations.Chicago experienced winds up to 50mph Saturday, according to ABC7 Chicago Meteorologist Phil Schwarz.