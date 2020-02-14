Society

Crystal Lake high school senior released from ICE detention center after more than 4 months

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A north suburban high school senior held in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody for more than four months has been released.

Meydi Guzman Rivas walked out of an ICE detention center on Thursday.

Immigration officials said the 18-year-old Crystal Lake Central High School senior was detained after missing a court date last October.

Guzman Rivas was granted $2,000 bond Wednesday. ICE needs a 24-hour notification of bond before they will release detainees.

Guzman Rivas will stay with her high school counselor in Crystal Lake as she seeks asylum from her home country of Honduras.

Her counselor, Sara Huser, and her family stepped in to help after the 18-year-old was detained.

The Husers said Guzman Rivas came to the U.S. with her father as the two fled violence in Honduras.

Crystal Lake residents rallied around the teen, donating money, clothes and other items.
