North suburban student dies, likely due to COVID-19 complications, Dis. 214 superintendent says; another student in ICU

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A student from Arlington Heights-based High School District 214 died last week, likely due to complications from COVID-19, the district's superintendent said Saturday.Superintendent David Schuler told school district parents of the student's death in an update on COVID-19."It is my unfortunate responsibility to inform you of the passing of one of our students this week, likely due to complications related to COVID-19," he said.Schuler went on to say at least one other student was undergoing intensive care due to COVID-19.Student services staff is working with the students' family and friends to provide support, he said."While we may be seeing a plateau in confirmed cases and deaths related to COVID-19 in Illinois, this is a dark week in District 214 that leaves me with an incredibly heavy heart," Schuler said.No additional information about the deceased student was immediately provided Sunday.Schuler urged District 214 families to continue following Gov. JB Pritzker's and other health officials' guidelines during the pandemic.The district is the largest high school district in the state, according to its website. It includes six high schools and one specialized school, serving the communities of Arlington Heights, Buffalo Grove, Elk Grove Village, Mount Prospect, Prospect Heights, Rolling Meadows, Wheeling and Des Plaines.