Highland Park family receives posthumous medals honoring service of late World War II veteran

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A World War II veteran was honored Saturday, more than a decade after he passed away, for his service to the nation decades ago.The WWII veteran's family was reconnected with his service medals during a ceremony in Highland Park.The son of the late Melvin Levin received his father's awards at the Fort Sheridan Parade Ground Flagpole."It means a lot to have a memoir of the service and more reason to research and find out more exactly where he served in the States," Levin's son Jeff said.Levin's family reached out to Congressman Brad Schneider's office for help tracking down the posthumous medals and celebrating his legacy."This was a generation that heard the call of the world [and] answered the call of duty to the nation, and literally saved the world," Congressman Schneider said.The 10th District Representative presented the medals, including a Good Conduct Medal, The World War II Victory Medal, and The American Campaign Medal."Recognizing World War II heroes is one of the greatest honors of my job. To be able to share the legacy of Melvin Levin with his son Jeffrey and future generations is one of the many ways we must keep the memories of the sacrifices of the Greatest Generation alive. It was an honor to be with the family and the Jewish War Veterans this morning," said Schneider.Since quarantine, Levin's grandson Jermey says the family has been looking at the vet's legacy more closely."[I'm] grateful to have the opportunity to learn more about his past and more about his military service," Jeremy said.Levin's family says he passed away in 2007.is awarded to any active duty enlisted member of the United States Military who completes three consecutive years of "honorable and faithful service" or one year of faithful service during wartime.is awarded for service between December 7, 1941 and December 31, 1946.is awarded for service within the American Theater between Decmeber 7, 1941 and March 2, 1946 under any of the following condition:The event was held at 10 a.m. on the west side of the Parade Grounds, located at 944 Leonard Wood W.