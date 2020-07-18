Society

Highland Park family receives posthumous medals honoring service of late World War II veteran

Congressman Brad Schneider delivered medals for Melvin Levin's military service decades ago
By Jesse Kirsch and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A World War II veteran was honored Saturday, more than a decade after he passed away, for his service to the nation decades ago.

The WWII veteran's family was reconnected with his service medals during a ceremony in Highland Park.

The son of the late Melvin Levin received his father's awards at the Fort Sheridan Parade Ground Flagpole.

"It means a lot to have a memoir of the service and more reason to research and find out more exactly where he served in the States," Levin's son Jeff said.

Levin's family reached out to Congressman Brad Schneider's office for help tracking down the posthumous medals and celebrating his legacy.

"This was a generation that heard the call of the world [and] answered the call of duty to the nation, and literally saved the world," Congressman Schneider said.

The 10th District Representative presented the medals, including a Good Conduct Medal, The World War II Victory Medal, and The American Campaign Medal.

"Recognizing World War II heroes is one of the greatest honors of my job. To be able to share the legacy of Melvin Levin with his son Jeffrey and future generations is one of the many ways we must keep the memories of the sacrifices of the Greatest Generation alive. It was an honor to be with the family and the Jewish War Veterans this morning," said Schneider.

Since quarantine, Levin's grandson Jermey says the family has been looking at the vet's legacy more closely.

"[I'm] grateful to have the opportunity to learn more about his past and more about his military service," Jeremy said.

Levin's family says he passed away in 2007.

The Good Conduct Medal is awarded to any active duty enlisted member of the United States Military who completes three consecutive years of "honorable and faithful service" or one year of faithful service during wartime.

The World War II Vitory Medal is awarded for service between December 7, 1941 and December 31, 1946.

The American Campaign Medal is awarded for service within the American Theater between Decmeber 7, 1941 and March 2, 1946 under any of the following condition:

  • On permanent assignment outside the continental limits of the United States.

  • Permanently assigned as a member of a crew of a vessel sailing ocean waters for a period of 30 consecutive days or 60 nonconsecutive days.

  • Outside the continental limits of the United States in a passenger status or on temporary duty for 30 consecutive days or 60 nonconsecutive days.

  • In active combat against the enemy and was awarded a combat decoration or furnished a certificate by the commanding general of a corps, higher unit, or independent force that the Soldier participated in combat.

  • Within the continental limits of the United States for an aggregate period of 1 year.

    • The event was held at 10 a.m. on the west side of the Parade Grounds, located at 944 Leonard Wood W.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    societyhighland parkworld war iifeel goodveteran
    Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Chicago officials, activists condemn CPD response to Columbus statue protest
    36 shot, 6 killed in Chicago weekend violence
    Heat index expected to reach 105 degrees, Cook County to open cooling centers
    Mag Mile department store looted: police
    Doctors put pregnant woman with COVID in coma before giving birth
    Crowds gather at Fla. parties to spread COVID-19, sheriff says
    High ranking IL politician focus of bribery scandal; BGA analyzes
    Show More
    I-57 shooting near Posen leaves 2 hurt
    Madigan implicated in federal bribery charge
    Officer accidentally shot, killed by training officer during traffic stop
    Pritzker calls for Madigan's resignation if ComEd corruption ties confirmed
    Suburban Cook County issues emergency travel guidance
    More TOP STORIES News