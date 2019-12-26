Family of Zion teen Justus Howell killed by police in 2015 hands out Christmas gifts

ZION, Ill. (WLS) -- A north suburban family is giving back this Christmas in memory of a 17-year-old boy killed during a chase more than four years ago.The family of Justus Howell handed out gifts to children in need at the same corner where a Zion police officer shot Howell in 2015.Police said Howell had been running from them after stealing a gun.The teen's mother and grandmother say their loss that day has fueled their desire to help others.Tuesday the League of United Latin American Citizens submitted a request to reopen the case to the Department of Justice.Prosecutors previously found the shooting was justified, and a jury also rejected a wrongful death lawsuit filed against the officer involved and the city of Zion.