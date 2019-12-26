Society

Family of Zion teen Justus Howell killed by police in 2015 hands out Christmas gifts

ZION, Ill. (WLS) -- A north suburban family is giving back this Christmas in memory of a 17-year-old boy killed during a chase more than four years ago.

The family of Justus Howell handed out gifts to children in need at the same corner where a Zion police officer shot Howell in 2015.

Police said Howell had been running from them after stealing a gun.

The teen's mother and grandmother say their loss that day has fueled their desire to help others.

Tuesday the League of United Latin American Citizens submitted a request to reopen the case to the Department of Justice.

Prosecutors previously found the shooting was justified, and a jury also rejected a wrongful death lawsuit filed against the officer involved and the city of Zion.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyzionpolice involved shootingchristmas
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 shot, including child, on Christmas at Brighton Park home
Rev. Jesse Jackson posts bond for several inmates on Christmas Day
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
Bronzeville church holds annual Christmas meal, present giveaway to people in need
St. Sabina Church serves seniors, veterans, homeless for 15th year
Dog thrown from car in Englewood recovering after surgery, investigation continues
Woman tries to pay taxes in coins
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, very warm Thursday
Customers surprise grieving waitress with over $1K holiday tip
Man accused of fatally stabbing brother of 49ers quarterback arrested
10 years after conviction, Phil Spector sporting new look in prison mugshots
Trump lashes out as impeachment trial stuck in limbo
More TOP STORIES News