ZION, Ill. (WLS) -- A north suburban family is giving back this Christmas in memory of a 17-year-old boy killed during a chase more than four years ago.
The family of Justus Howell handed out gifts to children in need at the same corner where a Zion police officer shot Howell in 2015.
Police said Howell had been running from them after stealing a gun.
The teen's mother and grandmother say their loss that day has fueled their desire to help others.
Tuesday the League of United Latin American Citizens submitted a request to reopen the case to the Department of Justice.
Prosecutors previously found the shooting was justified, and a jury also rejected a wrongful death lawsuit filed against the officer involved and the city of Zion.
Family of Zion teen Justus Howell killed by police in 2015 hands out Christmas gifts
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News