Chance the Rapper was there in person to accept a $300,000 donation to his charity from Goose Island Beer.Goose Island turns 30 this year and to celebrate the brewery presented Chance with a check. The money will help his charity, SocialWorks, continue its work of empowering young people through the arts, education and civic engagement. He's raised millions for Chicago Public Schools as well.Like Chance, Goose Island got its start in Chicago. The brewery opened in May 1988. Thirty years and a lot of beer later, the company president said there's no better way to celebrate than with the gift."Chance has, just like a lot of the partners here, done a lot for the city of Chicago. And we're very proud of the city and what you've done and what's coming forward," said Todd Ahsmann, president of Goose Island Beer."We hope to create more resources, more programming and just more good days for the kids here," Chance said.And if you've had a Goose Island Beer, you may have contributed to the $300,000 check. The brewery had a promotion where for every pint sold a portion of the money was donated to SocialWorks.