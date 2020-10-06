CHICAGO (WLS) -- A great-great Chicago grandmother may be the oldest person to record and release a song.
Essie Pough's promoters say she does not like to discuss her age, so they are going with a flat 90.
Pough made a vow to stay busy during the pandemic, and that included writing a song and brushing up on her Spanish and piano lessons, according to a release.
During that time the nonagenarian filled a yellow notepad with the words to a gospel song she entitled Jesus Reins Forever.
Originally from Mississippi, Pough moved to Chicago during what is known as the Great Migration.
She and her husband raised their eight children on the West Side.
Pough worked for the Illinois Department of Public aid after 46 years.
She said working and raising a family is one of the many reasons she did not have time to pursue songwriting.
"I sometimes wake up in the middle of the night with a song in my head based on the many Bible verses I've read or know," said Pough.
She said she has two other songs that she's written, and hopes to get back into the recording studio soon.
Before the pandemic, Pough was active in her church, Living Word Christian Community Center in Forest Park. She is a member of the church choir, the bowling league and serves on the ministry where she reaches out to new members.
Since sharing the video online, her fans have been tagging Tyler Perry in hopes of getting the song in one of his movies, the release said.
Chicago great-great grandmother Essie Pough records new gospel song during quarantine
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News