Society

Chicago great-great grandmother Essie Pough records new gospel song during quarantine

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A great-great Chicago grandmother may be the oldest person to record and release a song.

Essie Pough's promoters say she does not like to discuss her age, so they are going with a flat 90.

Pough made a vow to stay busy during the pandemic, and that included writing a song and brushing up on her Spanish and piano lessons, according to a release.

During that time the nonagenarian filled a yellow notepad with the words to a gospel song she entitled Jesus Reins Forever.

Originally from Mississippi, Pough moved to Chicago during what is known as the Great Migration.

She and her husband raised their eight children on the West Side.

Pough worked for the Illinois Department of Public aid after 46 years.

She said working and raising a family is one of the many reasons she did not have time to pursue songwriting.

"I sometimes wake up in the middle of the night with a song in my head based on the many Bible verses I've read or know," said Pough.

She said she has two other songs that she's written, and hopes to get back into the recording studio soon.

Before the pandemic, Pough was active in her church, Living Word Christian Community Center in Forest Park. She is a member of the church choir, the bowling league and serves on the ministry where she reaches out to new members.

Since sharing the video online, her fans have been tagging Tyler Perry in hopes of getting the song in one of his movies, the release said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagoforest parkgrandmotherartrecordelderlymusiccovid 19 pandemicstay at home ordercovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman says she was fired from Hobart YMCA for BLM messages on personal car
Congressman Danny Davis volunteer killed by hit and run driver
Eddie Van Halen dead at 65 of cancer, son says
Pres. Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks until after election
2 killed in Gary house fire, including 6-year-old girl
Father, son found shot dead in Gary, police say
Early voting sites open in Indiana
Show More
Open Books helps Pilsen children not fall behind on reading
Tree trimmer goes on wild palm tree ride
Alaska added to Chicago's emergency travel order; Ind. on warning list
Running list of those in Trump orbit to test positive for COVID-19
IL reports 1,617 new coronavirus cases, 32 deaths
More TOP STORIES News