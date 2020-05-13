Coronavirus Illinois: IL reports deadliest day yet as COVID-19 cases top 84K with over 3.7K deaths; Gov. Pritzker's stay-at-home order challenged by state rep.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois lawmakers have been called back into session as the state reported its deadliest day yet.
Illinois health officials announced 192 additional deaths and 1,677 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. That brings the statewide total to 84,698, including 3,792 deaths.
"This is a real disease, this is a serious disease, this is not a hoax and people need to continue to take it very seriously," Illinois Dept. of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.
Within the past 24 hours, state health officials said laboratories have tested 17,668 specimens in the last 24 hours for a total of 489,359.
The news comes as State Representative John Cabello (R, Machesney Park) made another move Wednesday to try to get the state's stay at home order overturned.
Gov. Pritzker had harsh words for any lawmakers and businesses challenging his stay-at-home order during Wednesday's COVID-19 briefing.
While local law enforcement and state police can and will take action to enforce the executive order, the governor said there is no consequence the state could impost that is greater than the harm ignoring public health orders will do to their communities.
"One hundred and ninety-two Illinoisans lost their lives to this virus in the past 24 hours. One hundred and ninety-two. How is that not real to you?" Pritzker said. "More people will get sick and admitted to the hospital and die if we do not stay the course and follow the guidance the experts have provided."
Cabello filed a restraining order Tuesday night asking a Winnebago County judge to rule the governor's stay-at home-order invalid for the entire state. This is different than the lawsuit Cabello filed last month testing the constitutionality of Pritzker's stay-at-home order.
Court records show that Attorney General Kwame Raoul quickly filed a motion asking that this restraining order request be moved to federal court.
"Do we think everything needs to open? No. But we feel that the constitutionality of what he is doing with extending his order another 30 days or longer is the issue," Cabello said.
After repeated calls to return to Springfield, Democratic leaders of the House and Senate have called lawmakers back into session. A special legislative session will convene next Wednesday through Friday.
The House will meet at the Bank of Springfield Convention Center to allow for social distancing. The Senate will meet in the senate Chamber.
The governor said it will be critical for them to pass a COVID-19 relief package and a balanced budget. But he warned without federal help, there may be critical cuts to higher education and other basic services.
The special session was called as several communities plan to move ahead with their own reopening plans and pressure continues for the governor to help the suburbs.
The mayor in south suburban Frankfort has no intention for his community to go rogue on the governor's reopening plan as some others have signaled. Instead, he's pleading for the governor to come and see in person how struggling business owners say they could safely reopen.
"We're going to lose our community that we've all worked so hard to build up," said Nancy Cartolano, owner of This & That Gifts.
In Frankfort, there's a plea for help from the governor to reconsider allowing some suburbs to be taken out of the Chicago region in the reopening plan. Three of the 40 businesses in this historic district have now closed and all the others are struggling.
"This is the time of year where we all make our money down here in Frankfort," said Pauline Modjeski, owner of the White Street Café. "This is a community where there's a lot of foot traffic and not being able to reopen at this timeframe is going to have a detrimental effect on overall business."
"There's not 100% safety, probably anywhere. So, it's a question of do we open some of these business that realistically can keep people reasonably safe," Frankfort Jim Holland said.
Business owners contend they can safely social distance just like grocery stores and others that are now open.
"I want this to end just as much as you do. If I could take away the pain and the loss that you're feeling right now, I would do it in a heartbeat," Pritzker said.
But there is frustration with what some see as platitudes from the governor and a plea for him to come visit.
"Come walk in our communities, governor," Catalano said. "We would love for you to come down and see our, our small shops and see how we could make this work."
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website
