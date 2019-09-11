5 tips on how to keep your manicure and pedicure fresh

HOUSTON, Texas -- There's nothing more frustrating than spending money on your manicure only to have it chip a few days later.Here are some easy tips from Brush Box Nail Salon and Spa to help stretch your manicure or pedicure for as long as possible:- Make sure there's no trace of lotion or oil on your nails before you paint them. Do not touch your nails with your fingers after removing old polish.- Seal the exposed edge of your nail with polish after painting the top portion of your nail.- If the edge of your nail starts to chip, file the chip away by making your nails just a tad bit shorter. It'll look like the color extends to the end of your nail again.- Nails growing out at the cuticle? Use a glitter polish to create an ombre look to cover up the gap between your polish and cuticle. You can also use a solid color for a fun reverse French manicure.- Another option for chipped nails, pick a contrasting color and swipe on some faux French tips or glitter ombre in the opposite direction.