stretch your dollar

5 tips on how to keep your manicure and pedicure fresh

HOUSTON, Texas -- There's nothing more frustrating than spending money on your manicure only to have it chip a few days later.

Here are some easy tips from Brush Box Nail Salon and Spa to help stretch your manicure or pedicure for as long as possible:

Oil and polish don't mix - Make sure there's no trace of lotion or oil on your nails before you paint them. Do not touch your nails with your fingers after removing old polish.

Don't forget the free edge - Seal the exposed edge of your nail with polish after painting the top portion of your nail.

File down to the color - If the edge of your nail starts to chip, file the chip away by making your nails just a tad bit shorter. It'll look like the color extends to the end of your nail again.

Get your glitter on - Nails growing out at the cuticle? Use a glitter polish to create an ombre look to cover up the gap between your polish and cuticle. You can also use a solid color for a fun reverse French manicure.

Go French - Another option for chipped nails, pick a contrasting color and swipe on some faux French tips or glitter ombre in the opposite direction.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynailsmanicurenail salonnail polishu.s. & worldstretch your dollar
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
Yahoo could pay you $25,000 as part of breach settlement
Want to find cheap flights? Trick your web browser
Moms create new rideshare app to safely transport teens
You probably won't get your $125 from the Equifax settlement
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman charged after 1 killed, 1 injured in Crystal Lake hit-and-run
2 shot, including woman inside South Side home, in drive-by shooting captured on video
18 years later, America vows to 'never forget' 9/11
Remembering 9/11: Chicago area ceremonies mark somber anniversary
Planned documentary involving exhumation of John Dillinger dropped by History Channel
Boy, 15, critically wounded in South Chicago shooting
Wisconsin man accused in illegal THC vaping cartridge scheme
Show More
2 killed in Toledo, Ohio cargo plane crash
French bulldogs pose for adorable maternity shoot
Parents say final goodbye to 5-month-old daughter, her organs donated
Doctor chronicles mission to find cure for his own rare illness
9/11 survivor shares story with students ahead of 18th anniversary
More TOP STORIES News