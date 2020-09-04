Navy Pier set to close after Labor Day weekend; rooftop bar Offshore to remain open

The decision to close down the pier due to a slowdown in business was announced last month.
One establishment at Navy Pier will remain open: Offshore the world's largets rooftop bar.
Offshore will be open from noon until 9 p.m. every week day, 11 a.m. until 10:30p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday,
"We are excited to announce we will continue to operate as normal amid the Navy Pier closure on September 8," said Stephen Stoll, COO of Maverick Restaurants. "With safety for our patrons at the utmost importance, we hope to continue to welcome in locals looking for a fun way to socially distance while also enjoying all that Offshore has to offer, with events lined up throughout the month that has something for everyone."
The Pier adds that the Shakespeare theater will open in Winter 2021 for a production.
Officials hope that the rest of Navy Pier will reopen in the spring of 2021, but a firm reopening date has not yet been announced.
The closure comes as the Pier's nonprofit operator faces a $20 million budget shortfall spurred by substantially low visitor turnout.
Social distancing has hurt restaurants and retail; parking is down too. All are major revenue sources for the Pier.
Additionally, the iconic Centennial Wheel and other amusement rides have been at a standstill since March, bringing in no money when they normally account for nearly a quarter of all Pier revenue.
Event spaces, the Chicago Children's Museum and the Chicago Shakespeare Theater also haven't been bringing in money.
The closure impacts more than 70 businesses with coveted Navy Pier storefronts.