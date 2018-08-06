A stolen police badge was returned to its owner three decades after it went missing.Bill Golden, a retired officer with the Glenview Police Department, lost his badge in 1987 while he searched a drunk driver's car.In June, Golden saw the missing badge on eBay, where it had been listed for $250 by a seller in Latvia.Golden said he did not want to purchase the badge because it was stolen property, but a friend bought it for him as a birthday gift. Golden is now in possession of all three badges he wore during his 30-year career.He said the only remaining mystery is how the badge made its way to Latvia.