Police badge lost in 1987 found on eBay, returned to retired Glenview officer

30 years after he lost his badge, a retired Glenview police officer found it - on EBay.

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) --
A stolen police badge was returned to its owner three decades after it went missing.

Bill Golden, a retired officer with the Glenview Police Department, lost his badge in 1987 while he searched a drunk driver's car.

In June, Golden saw the missing badge on eBay, where it had been listed for $250 by a seller in Latvia.

Golden said he did not want to purchase the badge because it was stolen property, but a friend bought it for him as a birthday gift. Golden is now in possession of all three badges he wore during his 30-year career.

He said the only remaining mystery is how the badge made its way to Latvia.
