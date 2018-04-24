CHICAGO PROUD

Loyola's Sister Jean given Village Chicago's Trailblazer Award

EMBED </>More Videos

Loyola's 98-year-old men's basketball team chaplain Sister Jean was recognized for not letting age get in the way of her life's work. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Loyola's 98-year-old men's basketball team chaplain Sister Jean was recognized for not letting age get in the way of her life's work.

Sister Jean received the first ever Trailblazer Award from the group the Village Chicago.

Executive Director Dianne Campbell described Sister Jean as the "North Star" for everyone who wants to "maximize the dividend of a long life."

It's only appropriate that Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt be the first to receive this award, since she was the person who inspired it.

"She inspires, she works with young people, she chooses happiness every day," Campbell said.

The Trailblazer Award is just the latest recognition for the chaplain of the Loyola University Men's Basketball team who became known around the world at the age of 98. ABC 7 asked this inspiring woman, who inspires her.

"Sisters in my own community have, I have Jesuits who have. Students who have. And the team certainly has," she said.

The Village Chicago helps people remain vital, contributing members of their communities as they get older.

"I find it very rewarding. I just try to say, this is the way to go every day. And that's the way the team's looking at it too. They're accepting people's praise and gratitude very, very humbly," Sister Jean said.

Sister Jean said she liked the name "Trailblazer" and joked that everyone at the event could follow in her footsteps.

She also said that compared to her, they have a long way to go. She urged them to keep going, keep alert, and never feel sorry for themselves.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societychicago proudLoyola Ramblerselderly womanChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHICAGO PROUD
South Chicago art center offers free programs for kids and young adults
Geneva teens honored for helping to save woman from burning car
Boxing Out Negativity program encourages kids to put down guns, pick up gloves
Chicago hospital hosts baby shower for more than 100 moms
Group surprises CPS teachers with school supplies
More chicago proud
SOCIETY
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
Animal crackers remove cages from packaging after PETA complaint
AbbVie donates $100M to Ronald McDonald House Charities
Women claim they were denied jobs because of 'ghetto' names
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
More Society
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Show More
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
More News