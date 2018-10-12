SOCIETY

Loyola's Sister Jean receives Senior Illinoisans Hall of Fame Award

EMBED </>More Videos

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, who helped inspire the Loyola Ramblers on their run to college basketball's Final Four, received a special award Friday for her work in educating young

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, who helped inspire the Loyola Ramblers on their run to college basketball's Final Four, received a special award Friday for her work in educating young people.

"It's very dangerous to give me a microphone," Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt joked Friday.

Loyola University Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt became an adored international sports icon during the team's trip to the Final Four earlier this year.

That's when she became a pro at TV interviews.

"Someone said 'oh Sister Jean you have more in this room than Tom Brady did," she said.

During a Friday afternoon award ceremony, the 99-year-old Catholic nun was honored for her achievements outside Gentile Arena. Over the years, Sister Jean has worked to expand higher education opportunities to immigrant students. She's also involved in a program that pairs students with members of a nearby retirement community.

But State Senator John Cullerton, who nominated Sister Jean for the 2018 Senior Hall of Fame award, said he would have done it regardless of the team's winning streak.

"She's been a goodwill ambassador for the school, the city and the state," Cullerton said."Frankly, Sister Jean, I'm stunned that so far no one has mentioned you for mayor."

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner helped present the award.

"The world knows her as the chaplain for the Loyola Men's Basketball team but here in Chicago, and on the Loyola campus - we know her as a teacher, counselor, adviser, coach, and civil rights activist," Rauner said. "She sets a world-class example for all of us to follow."

Sister Jean wasn't shy about taking the microphone this afternoon.

"I just get so emotional when I get these awards when I hear all these wonderful things said about myself and its sort of a review of life as it were," Sister Jean said.

She made sure to don the school colors for the end of her speech and invited everyone to Loyola's exhibition game on October 23.

"But you're going to have to come early because the Gentile [Arena] is going to be packed!" she said.

Inductees are selected through a statewide nomination process.

The Senior Illinoisans Hall of Fame was created by the Illinois General Assembly in 1994 and since then, 117 people have been inducted into the Hall of Fame, including Sister Jean.

Sister Jean has served as the chaplain for the Ramblers men's basketball team since 1994. She has worked in various education and administrative roles at Loyola University Chicago since 1961.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyLoyola Ramblerscollege basketballnunawardseniorsChicagoRogers Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
11-year-old boy with leukemia surprised with dream room makeover
Runner becomes 1st athlete with cerebral palsy to sign with Nike
The line to the British throne
Social Security checks will grow in 2019 as inflation rises
More Society
Top Stories
Chicago pastor charged with sex abuse, battery
Mother of teen killed by CPD officer in 2012 angry after police board clears cop
Mothers of murdered children team up with CPD to help solve cold cases
11-year-old boy with leukemia surprised with dream room makeover
Dept. of Justice denounces CPD consent decree
Maywood church robbed and vandalized
10 cases of AFM, rare polio-like illness, reported in northern IL, IDPH says
Disney releases trailer for live-action 'Aladdin' movie
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Cold but clearer with areas of frost
Mega Millions jackpot at $548M for winning numbers drawing tonight
Mayor Emanuel doles out campaign cash to city council supporters
Evanston man pleads guilty to trying to illegally export guns to Haiti
More News