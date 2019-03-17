Society

Middle finger protected by the constitution, court rules

A federal appeals court says a driver who showed a police officer her middle finger is protected by the First Amendment.

By ABC7.com staff
TAYLOR, Mich. -- A federal appeals court says a driver who showed a police officer her middle finger is protected by the First Amendment.

It all started in 2017 when the Michigan woman was pulled over for speeding, but the officer gave her a break, writing it up as a lesser violation. But as the woman drove away, she flipped the officer off.

The officer pulled her over again, this time citing her for speeding.

She sued and a U.S. Court of Appeals ruled in her favor, saying the woman didn't break any law by exercising her free-speech rights.

In the 3-0 decision Wednesday, the court said Officer Matthew Minard "should have known better," even if the driver was rude.
