Millennials making the most of time alone during pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The isolation can be even more exaggerated for millennials on their own now living alone."I've never been alone this much ever," said Brandon Partee."It's been a little weird," added Toby Pechner.While some 20-somethings have ignored warnings and gone to large gatherings, others are limiting their contact in-person and are trying to make the most of this time."During the beginning, there were definitely more zoom happy hours," Partee said.Partee said the virtual meet-ups got old, especially working all day remotely as a mechanical engineer.He started running, doing socially distanced activities outdoors and he is even dabbling in gardening. But Partee is also working on a master's degree, so extra time is going to his studies."It was actually better for me that I was able to focus a little bit more," he said.Partee's family is nearby, so to be safe he is voluntarily quarantining for two weeks before seeing his family for Christmas.Pechner is also working from home as song leader for several local Jewish organizations.In his spare time, he was been writing songs and he's even able to put out an album.And during Hanukkah, he is also celebrating with his family -all out of state- virtually."It's not the best but also I really am thankful for the technology, but I've lit candles with them almost every night," Pechner said.Pechner said golf was also a help in the warmer weather, but recently added a yoga practice and plans to work on his cooking skills this winter to keep busy until it's safer to resume more in-person activities.