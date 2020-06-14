Society

Chicago mourns death of Civil Rights activist Dr. Conrad Worrill

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is mourning the life of Dr. Conrad Worrill.

Visitation was held this afternoon on the city's South Side Sunday.

Worrill was a professor at Northeastern Illinois University and founding member of the National Black United Front.

Worrill, a Chicago civil rights activist with the Million Man March and host on WVON, died on Wednesday, his daughter said.

He was a key player in the push to elect Mayor Harold Washington.

And he worked for widespread observance of Kwanzaa.

Worrill was 78 years old.
