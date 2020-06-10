coronavirus chicago

Navy Pier reopening with restaurants, boat rides Wednesday; rides remain closed

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Parts of Navy Pier will welcome back visitors Wednesday as the city of Chicago continues to slowly reopen.

Navy Pier has been closed for nearly three months as part of the state and city shutdown due to COVID-19.

Expect outdoor restaurant spaces, tour boats, parking garages and outdoor parks and piers to be opened.

Restore Illinois: 5-phase reopening plan by Governor Pritzker splits IL into 4 regions
Staff have been hard at work spacing out the seating and using measures to keep customers safe.

"One thing you will notice when you see our outdoor bar, we covered the entire thing with plexiglass, our host tent has a plexiglass shield," said Grant De Porter, president of the Harry Caray Restaurant Group. "We have a lot of distance between all of our tables. We probably have the most distance anywhere just by the way we designed it and then we have giant bathrooms for a lot of handwashing and sanitation."

The Navy Pier Ferris wheel and other rides remain closed, The Chicago Children's Museum will not reopen yet, and the fireworks shows also remain shut down.

There will be social distancing ambassadors around Navy Pier to remind people to keep space between groups.
