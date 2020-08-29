Society

Love in the time of COVID-19: Neighborhood Nuptials offers pop-up wedding alternatives

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- As engaged couples face the restrictions of love in the time of COVID-19, Neighborhood Nuptials offers a safe and alternative option to a traditional wedding.

A Naturally Yours Events planner will help set up the wedding at a participating pop-up venue with access to local vendors.

Couples can elope or invite a few guests to join them for the event.

The cost of a one-hour package starts at $2,500. Everything is documented by a local photographer and professionally live-streamed to family and friends celebrating from the comfort of their screens.

Each pop-up event runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Couples must reserve their time a minimum of two weeks in advance.

The next available dates are Sept. 19 at Ignite Glass Studios, 401 N. Armour St., Chicago and Sept. 26 at Artifacts Events, 4325 N. Ravenswood Ave., Chicago.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagomarriagecoronavirus chicagopop upweddingcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Handcuffs removed from Jacob Blake's hospital bed, lawyer says
30 Illinois counties reach COVID-19 'warning level'
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43
Payroll tax holiday may come with strings attached, financial experts warn
West Loop Oprah mural nearly complete
Man wanted for groping woman in Edgewater: police
Kyle Rittenhouse's legal team says he acted in self-defense
Show More
Celebrities react to death of 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman
Emmett Till's legacy lives on 65 years after Chicago teen's murder
Ecuador couple certified as oldest married pair, nearly 215
Chicago Weather: Cooler, sunny Saturday
Michigan City beaches reopen as IN reports 832 new COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News