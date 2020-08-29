CHICAGO (WLS) -- As engaged couples face the restrictions of love in the time of COVID-19, Neighborhood Nuptials offers a safe and alternative option to a traditional wedding.
A Naturally Yours Events planner will help set up the wedding at a participating pop-up venue with access to local vendors.
Couples can elope or invite a few guests to join them for the event.
The cost of a one-hour package starts at $2,500. Everything is documented by a local photographer and professionally live-streamed to family and friends celebrating from the comfort of their screens.
Each pop-up event runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Couples must reserve their time a minimum of two weeks in advance.
The next available dates are Sept. 19 at Ignite Glass Studios, 401 N. Armour St., Chicago and Sept. 26 at Artifacts Events, 4325 N. Ravenswood Ave., Chicago.
Love in the time of COVID-19: Neighborhood Nuptials offers pop-up wedding alternatives
