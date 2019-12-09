News Fix: Miss South Africa crowned 2019 Miss Universe

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Tanja Babich has your top stories for Monday, December 9.An autopsy will be performed Monday after the unexpected death of Chicago-born rapper Juice WRLD at Midway Airport Sunday.The up-and-coming rapper died after suffering cardiac arrest at a private hangar at Midway, authorities said. He reportedly had a seizure.Police said there are no signs of any foul play and they are waiting for the results of the autopsy Monday."Shortly after arriving to Chicago he suffered what appears to be some type of medical emergency according to people traveling with him. There were no signs of foul play and all individuals aboard the aircraft are cooperating with CPD and have given all of their information," Chicago Police Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said."Currently we are awaiting the Cook County medical examiner on the cause and manner of death."TOP STORY:Miss South Africa rules all.Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe Sunday night after excelling through rounds of swimsuit and evening gown struts, questions on social issues and one final chance to explain why she was the right choice."I grew up in a world where a woman who looks like me - with my kind of skin and my kind of hair - was never considered to be beautiful," she said in her last response. "I think it is time that that stops today. I want children to look at me and see my face and I want them to see their faces reflected in mine."The two runners-up for the crown were Miss Mexico and Miss Puerto Rico.Actress Sally Field, singer Linda Ronstadt and the disco-funk band Earth Wind and Fire shared the spotlight Sunday night as part of the latest group of recipients of the Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime achievement in the arts.Also in this year's class were conductor Michael Tilson Thomas and long-running children's TV show "Sesame Street."Sunday's event featured a genuinely unique event for the Kennedy Center as Big Bird walked the red carpet along with fellow "Sesame Street" characters Bert and Ernie, Abby and Cookie Monster, accompanied by their respective humans.The massive yellow avian's appearance held a particular resonance as Caroll Spinney, Big Bird's original puppeteer, died earlier Sunday at age 85."I'm heartbroken that this happened on this particular day," said Sonia Manzano, who played Maria for decades on "Sesame Street." "But I'm glad we're all together."