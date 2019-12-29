news fix

News Fix: New law raises tobacco purchasing age to 21 across US

By Dresa Cockrell
CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Mark Rivera has your top stories for Sunday, December 29.

TOP STORY: City offers free Christmas tree recycling

This weekend may be a great time to take down your Christmas tree.

Chicago and a lot of suburbs offer free tree recycling.

Starting January 4, you can drop off your tree at 25 Chicago park district locations. Just make sure to take off all the ornaments and lights before dropping them off.

The trees will be turned into mulch which can be picked up for free beginning January 6th.

TOP STORY: New law says you must be 21 to purchase tobacco across US

There's a new law that didn't wait until 2020 to go into effect.

You now must be at least 21-years-old to buy tobacco products in the U.S.

The FDA said the new federal law includes cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes. The change comes as concerns continue about a mysterious outbreak of vaping-related lung injuries.

A recent report found more middle and high school students are experimenting with vaping nicotine.

TOP STORY: Great Chicago Blood Drive starts soon

You can help save a life in a few weeks by participating in this year's Great Chicago Blood Drive.

There are usually fewer blood donations around this time of year... so the Red Cross says it's important to get their reserve bank re-stocked.

This year's blood drive is January 15 and there will be four locations available for you to donate.

Donation centers will be set up in the Merchandise Mart, the Drake Oak Brook hotel, the Sullivan Community Center in Vernon Hills and at the Munster, Indiana Performing Arts Center.

