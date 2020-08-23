Newsviews: COVID-19's impact on women in the workplace

That was until the COVID-19 pandemic came along forcing businesses to cut employees. A July report from the McKinsey Global Institute found that women made up 54% of overall job losses.
With the start of the new school year, now even more parents are making the difficult decision to leave the workplace so they can care for their children who aren't returning to school or to daycare.
WATCH: Newsviews Part 1
So how does this impact their careers and will it lead to policy changes to help struggling families?
Joining us on Newsviews this week is Cherita Ellens, president and CEO of Women Employed an advocacy organization that works to address challenges women face in the workplace.
WATCH: Newsviews Part 2
For more information on available resources visit: chicookworks.org or www.skillsforchicagolandsfuture.com.