'No pants subway ride' happening on CTA Red Line

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you ride the CTA Red Line you might see a group of people Sunday rocking some pretty bare legs!
It's the annual 'No Pants Subway Ride' and groups are celebrating here in Chicago and around the world.
Organizers from Improv Everywhere planned a Chicago edition of the subway ride and made a Facebook event page for those who wish to participate.
According to their Facebook, the group will meet at Noon Sunday near the Red Line Loyola station at 1209 West Arthur, Chicago 60626, on the 4th Floor of the parking ramp.
