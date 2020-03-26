Illinois non-essential workers experience issues filing for unemployment, website flooded with claimants

Several people have called the ABC 7 I-Team claiming the state's unemployment website isn't working. I-Team Consumer Investigative Reporter Samantha Chatman spoke to several people who say they have been calling for days to apply but have only seemed to get an error message and busy signals.
Jenny Formanski works at a popular learning center in Tinley Park where she and her team work with dozens of students after school. However, because she is considered a non-essential worker during the coronavirus crisis, the mother of three is faced with a harsh reality.
She said she went online to the Illinois Department of Employment Security website and tried to file for unemployment benefits, but after several attempts she was unsuccessful.
"I went online, registered and I would get an error code every time," Formanski said. "I tried every avenue I could online to try to reset, or do anything I could to continue the process to no avail."
Danielle Maggiore, who is a local hairstylist, said she also hasn't been able to apply for unemployment online. She said she has tried several times and has called the department dozens of times.
"Every time I go through on their website I'm getting this message saying that I cannot be validated and it says call the 1-800 number, and I get the busy signal," Maggiore said. "Every 50 calls I get this automated message, and it takes me all the way through and it says they're too busy, please try again later."
The ABC7 I-Team has received several calls from consumers who are faced with the same dilemma. They can't work and earn money due to COVID-19, but also can't seem to reach the state of Illinois for help.
"It's frustrating because the longer I wait to file unemployment, the longer my check is going to be delayed," Maggiore said.
A spokesperson for the Illinois Department of Employment Security released a statement that read:
Weekly statewide unemployment insurance benefits claims data is available on the IDES website on Thursdays. This data reflects the activity for the week prior and is released on a weekly basis.
As I'm sure you are aware and can understand, IDES is currently working through an unprecedented number of unemployment benefits claims and questions. We understand and empathize with the heightened level of frustration this situation has had on those wishing to file a claim. We ask for patience, understanding, and cooperation as we rise to meet the exceptionally high volume of traffic while working as quickly as possible to serve each customer's needs.
IDES strongly encourages anyone wishing to file a claim to do so through the online portal. The department has taken several steps to improve the performance and capabilities of the website to handle the bandwidth of increased traffic, and we will continue to monitor and improve its functions and abilities. The online portal is the safest, easiest, and fastest route to filling out and submitting a claim, requests little personal information (name, address, date of birth, driver's license number, and the weight listed on your driver's license), requires no wait time, and can be done at any time of the day or night with the use of a tablet, laptop, or desktop computer. Avoid peak hours online and submit your claim before 10am and after 3pm. Please note that because the submission process is not mobile-enabled, you will not be able to submit a claim with a smartphone.
IDES has also extended the call center hours and supplemented the call center with additional staff members, but the department is continuing to field an unparalleled volume of calls. We strongly encourage claimants to utilize the online portal to the best of their ability. Doing so will free up the call center queues and wait times for those who require technical assistance with their submission, do not have access to a tablet, laptop, or desktop computer, or do not have internet capabilities. Please avoid using the call center to file a claim over the phone or to check on the status of a claim.
Anyone with a question or in need of assistance with unemployment benefits at this time is encouraged to visit our website. For those in need of technical assistance or without the capability to file a claim online, please call the customer service center at 800.244.5631.
Both Formanski and Maggiore said they still haven't had luck getting through, but they have no choice but to keep trying.
"Put me on hold. I'll sit on hold for four hours," Maggiore said, "but don't just keep giving me the busy signal."
Formanski agreed.
"I've looked at message boards and there's many, many people out there and there's no answer right now to where those people go," she said.
