NY attorney in 'racist rant' shamed on social media, kicked out of office

MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan --Video has surfaced of a New York City attorney caught in a racist rant at a restaurant this week. Attorney Aaron Schlossberg has been caught on video in tirades before.
This time, he was caught confronting a YouTuber named Willie Morris. The tirade began after the two strangers bumped into each other on a Manhattan street in 2016.
"What country are you from? Who are you? I'm gonna call the police," said Schlossberg. "You don't run into people. I'm a citizen here. You're not. You're an ugly (expletive) foreigner."
That encounter pre-dated Tuesday's incident that propelled Schlossberg to infamy. Someone posted video showing the attorney yelling at restaurant employees for speaking Spanish to two regular customers.
"My guess is they're not documented," Schlossberg said. "So my next call is to ICE to have them kicked out of my country. I pay for their welfare. I pay for their ability to be here."
Activists on Twitter quickly identified the raging man as the attorney. They noted the irony that his website offers consultations in Spanish.
They've flooded Yelp with one-star reviews for his business, however Yelp has placed the business' page on "Active Cleanup," removing both positive and negative comments derived from the news coverage.
A New York congressman sent a grievance to the state court system asking for an investigation which could result in Schlossberg losing his law license.
The New York Post caught up with the attorney Thursday morning. He was hiding his face with an umbrella.
In the meantime, a GoFundMe page has raised money to send a Mariachi band and taco truck to his office Friday to "cheer him up."
Turns out Aaron Schlossberg—who speaks Spanish fluently & has a Law partner who is an immigrant—enjoys being racist towards immigrants & Latinos but doesn’t enjoy being asked about being a racist. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/hSNXgK1CW0— Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) May 17, 2018
However, ABC7 News received word that he has been kicked out of his office space.